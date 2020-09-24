Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 45,197 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 1,075.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Retrophin during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Retrophin by 256.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 14,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Retrophin by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,425 shares of company stock worth $317,174 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTRX opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Retrophin Inc has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $21.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). The business had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

