Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $332.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.53.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $380.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.54 billion, a PE ratio of 990.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 243.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 76.5% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

