Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $377.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $442.00 to $377.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $380.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.73 and its 200 day moving average is $230.57. Tesla has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at $13,816,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,230.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 293,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $317,196,000 after purchasing an additional 101,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 525.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

