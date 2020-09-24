Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,194,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,334,000 after purchasing an additional 275,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 317,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTTR. TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti upgraded Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

