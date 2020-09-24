Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 11,563 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

WERN stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

