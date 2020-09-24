17,396 Shares in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,396 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1,399.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,267 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,504 shares of company stock valued at $104,619. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

