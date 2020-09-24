Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 122,303 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 122,303 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,094,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,134 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 133,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 40,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 89,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 52,730 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $29.34 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

