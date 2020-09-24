Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,779 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $12,064,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $11,214,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth $6,628,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 86.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 273,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury General by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

MCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

