Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 38,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 133,636 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $166,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

