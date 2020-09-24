Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 28,002 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.16% of Carriage Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 26.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 57.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $365.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, VP Michael Loeffel acquired 2,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $52,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,542.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

