21,456 Shares in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. TheStreet lowered Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE FHI opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Federated Hermes Inc has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

