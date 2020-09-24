Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of Kelly Services worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kelly Services by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after buying an additional 235,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Kelly Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Kelly Services by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

