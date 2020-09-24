Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,163,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 270,044 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,749 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VGR. ValuEngine raised shares of Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

In other Vector Group news, EVP Richard Lampen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 426,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,292.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 600,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $701,750. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.70 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

