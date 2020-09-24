Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $513,000 Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Blackbaud by 30.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 28.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

BLKB opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

