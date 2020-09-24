California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 104.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 569.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,906 shares of company stock valued at $166,774 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

NYSE BXMT opened at $21.69 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.