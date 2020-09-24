California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of RLI worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 867.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RLI in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RLI by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

RLI opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI Corp has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.31.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.