Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $515,000 in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 204.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 127,406 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 29,815 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.68 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $250,105.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $101,322,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,510,170 shares of company stock valued at $251,421,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Revolve Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

