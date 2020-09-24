Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 34.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 83.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

MGRC stock opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

In related news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $57,284.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,686.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

