Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 289,207 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 142,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

