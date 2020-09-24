Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,445,000 after acquiring an additional 557,188 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $51,673,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after acquiring an additional 500,447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,155,000 after acquiring an additional 361,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 317,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $446,324.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $130.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

