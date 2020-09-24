Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,700 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 4,541.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of 51job in the second quarter worth $86,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 51job in the first quarter worth $111,000. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.05. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $117.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research cut 51job from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

