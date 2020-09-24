Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,154 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of TCF Financial worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCF opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

