Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,099 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.13% of Uniti Group worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 863,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 824,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,893,000 after acquiring an additional 401,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 395,726 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,345,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 359,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Uniti Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 65.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

