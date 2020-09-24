Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 160.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 25.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3,548.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 200,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 194,990 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 13.4% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $3,125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $152,412.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFPT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.61.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

