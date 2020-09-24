Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,787 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Mantech International worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MANT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mantech International by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 287,083 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Mantech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,485,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mantech International by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 377,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after buying an additional 153,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mantech International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 152,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mantech International by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 120,322 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. Mantech International Corp has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. Mantech International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mantech International Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners raised Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Mantech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

