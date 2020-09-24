J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.59. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.75.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.