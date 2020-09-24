Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,820 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 65,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,545,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,630,000 after acquiring an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

VICI stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.74 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

