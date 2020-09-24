Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,357 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 203.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after buying an additional 175,085 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after buying an additional 174,427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,057,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $106.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Gabelli cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,563 shares of company stock worth $39,134,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.