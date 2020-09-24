Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stake Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.23, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $255,124.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,170,144.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $1,266,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,515.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.