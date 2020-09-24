Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 164.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 10.0% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN stock opened at $164.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.78 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $183.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Churchill Downs from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.25.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock worth $4,343,122 in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

