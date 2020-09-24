PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.26. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $357.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

