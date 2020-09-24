Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after buying an additional 170,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.