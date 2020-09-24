Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Primerica by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $106,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $188,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.71. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.25.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

