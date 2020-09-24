Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,229 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 781,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 407,450 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 484.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.25. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

