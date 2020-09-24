Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 7,419 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 115,093 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Mosaic stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

