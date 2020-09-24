Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.06.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

