Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $164,000 in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 22,900,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,366 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $194.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

EVLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.