Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE stock opened at $230.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.03. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $307.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

