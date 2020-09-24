Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE stock opened at $230.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.03. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $307.73.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

