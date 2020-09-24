Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 28.00% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TYBS opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

