Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 28.00% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TYBS opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc
Proofpoint Inc Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Proofpoint Inc Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,787 Shares of Mantech International Corp
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,787 Shares of Mantech International Corp
J & J Snack Foods Corp Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
J & J Snack Foods Corp Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,820 Shares of VICI Properties Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,820 Shares of VICI Properties Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,357 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,357 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report