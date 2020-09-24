Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Perion Network worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

PERI stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Perion Network Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

