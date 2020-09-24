Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,442,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 456,982 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 273,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 112,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

HLIT stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $529.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.92 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,349.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

