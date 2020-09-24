Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Mechel PAO worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 137,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97,947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the first quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mechel PAO by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 54,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Shares of MTL opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Mechel PAO has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mechel PAO from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Mechel PAO Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.