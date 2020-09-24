Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF in the second quarter valued at $135,000.

NYSEARCA WOMN opened at $24.89 on Thursday. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $27.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

