SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 359.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SunCoke Energy worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SXC opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $292.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

