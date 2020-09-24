Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 177.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,769 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 870,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 528,513 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NOW by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NOW by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NOW by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

NOW stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $558.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19. NOW Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

