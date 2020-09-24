Jane Street Group LLC Sells 17,170 Shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Proshares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Proshares Pet Care ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Proshares Pet Care ETF by 598.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Proshares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.