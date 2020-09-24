Jane Street Group LLC Sells 6,426 Shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000.

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

