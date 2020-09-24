Jane Street Group LLC Takes $400,000 Position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in St. Joe by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in St. Joe by 36.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in St. Joe by 5.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in St. Joe by 435.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 629,420 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. St. Joe Co has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.10.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

