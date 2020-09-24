Jane Street Group LLC Takes $400,000 Position in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in St. Joe by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in St. Joe by 36.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in St. Joe by 5.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in St. Joe by 435.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 629,420 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. St. Joe Co has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.10.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

