22,017 Shares in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of Davis Select International ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 336,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 93,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 600,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 76,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DINT opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

