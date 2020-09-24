Jane Street Group LLC Invests $406,000 in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,859,000 after buying an additional 1,067,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,550,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,316,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,108,000.

OCFT stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

